



Tyson Fury’s daughter Venezuela was rushed to hospital in the early hours of Wednesday morning after getting a ring stuck on the wrong finger. The 13-year-old was taken into A&E for treatment by Paris Fury, who stayed by her side as she waited to be attended to by hospital staff.

The incident was shared by Paris to her Instagram story alongside a close-up picture of Venezuela’s swollen finger and a brief caption, which read: “The joys of having kids. 3am in A&E because Venezuela put her ring on the wrong finger.” It seems as though the issue was eventually resolved by hospital staff, allowing Venezuela and Paris to return home later on Wednesday morning. The latter went on to post an update as she prepared a ‘much-needed’ cup of coffee which she shared with her daughter, alongside the caption: “Sharing is caring I suppose. Send help this morning lol.” Venezuela is the eldest child of Tyson and Paris Fury, with the couple taking care of their six children including one-year-old Athena, who was previously rushed into intensive care shortly after being born. Venezuela’s other sister Valencia is five, while the Furys also have Prince John James, 10, Tyson II, seven, and Prince Adonis Amaziah, four.

The couple, who have been married for 14 years, recently announced that they are expecting their seventh child via a post on Fury’s own Instagram account. The WBC heavyweight champion shared a picture of himself and Paris alongside the caption: “I get to date night with my beautiful pregnant wife. God is great! Seventh incoming. What a woman. Fantastic news to cheer me up.”

Tyson and Paris Fury continue to reside in Morecambe, where they have lived since tying the knot back in 2008, with Paris having explained that their decision to stay in the northern seaside town is to achieve a ‘normal life’ for their kids. “The other thing that is difficult is just to live a normal life,” she told the Parenting Hell podcast. “For us to live in Morecambe, which is where we’re at at the minute, and that’s easy because everybody has known us for years here, so we’re not nothing special. We’re not like, ‘oh wow here’s Tyson and Paris, here’s the kids, here’s oh my goodness’, it’s just normal.” Follow our Express Sport page on Instagram here.









