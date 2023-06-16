



Oleksandr Usyk should release a video and tell the public “what he did” in negotiations with Tyson Fury if he wants to stand a chance of facing the world champion Brit in December. That’s according to Fury’s father John, who has even suggested that a crossover event against a UFC or YouTube star would be more beneficial for the Gypsy King.

WBC heavyweight champion Fury has long been negotiating with WBA, WBO and IBF belt-holder Usyk about a unification fight that would likely take place in Saudi Arabia in December, as part of a double headline bill. In March, Fury offered the Ukrainian a 30 per cent cut of the fight purse and threatened to deduct one per cent of that offer every day until it was accepted. But with a breakthrough still yet to be made, Fury’s lack of activity in the ring has grabbed headlines, with John accusing Usyk of trying to turn the public against his son. Speaking about Usyk in a video interview with Seconds Out, John Fury said: “Until he gets on and makes a proper video explaining what he did and tells the truth, he may never get the fight with Tyson. It’s gone past money now with Tyson, it’s gone past everything with us. They are taking the p**s.

“He’s a nobody, Usyk. Yes, he’s won a few belts off AJ [Anthony Joshua]. He’s trying to do is kill two birds with one stone. Turn the public against Tyson, which they’ve done a good job of because the public is daft anyway. Aren’t they? Unless he gets on the video and tells the truth of what he did, there’ll never be a fight for Usyk. Tyson will iron him out and everybody in the game knows it.” While attempts to get a heavyweight championship unification fight on have proved to be problematic, Fury has been linked with the possibility of dipping his toe into the fast-growing world of crossover exhibition fighting against stars of UFC or popular boxing YouTubers like KSI. Something that would have been unthinkable for a reigning heavyweight world champion in the past. MMA fighters Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones have both been talked about as possible opponents and while there would be no titles at stake in such an event, Fury’s father John believes it is an avenue that should certainly be explored.

Speaking about the links with the two UFC stars, he said: “At least they’ve got the balls to fight, not run and hide behind politics like the rest of them. Conventional boxing now is dead. I said to Tyson, conventional boxing is finished. It’s too political. There are too many people not taking a punch in the mouth while they make more than the fighters. It’s killing the game. Stopping these men from fighting. “Tyson, god help him, he’s the most inactive world champion ever. Can you imagine what kind of machine he would be if he was out regularly? He’d be unstoppable. That’s why he’s sparring with all these different people when he goes on holiday. He’s keeping his tools sharp as best he can. “I said to him, ‘cross over. P*** them all off and cross over.’ It’s better pay and it’s better entertainment like I’ve done with Tommy (Fury). Tommy’s making great progress in that Misfits world, in this UFC stuff, whatever you want to call it. But it works and there’s more eyes on that now than boxing, because boxing’s finished.”





