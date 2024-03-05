Fury is also heading into the fight with the Ukrainian off the back of a marginal win over former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. The 35-year-old managed to climb off the canvas to secure a split-decision win over the Cameroonian MMA superstar in Saudi Arabia last year.

“He needed to change it around dramatically from last time,” Fury’s dad John told Sky Sports ahead of Friday’s Anthony Joshua vs. Ngannou showdown in the Middle East. “I don’t know what went wrong, he didn’t look himself physically or mentally he just wasn’t there. All fighters have off nights.”

Fury senior added: “But he’s got the bit between his teeth, he’s training hard – I’m happy with him. I’m the biggest critic Tyson’s got, if he’s not right I’m gonna tell him because I’m not looking to keep a job – I’m looking to keep him a reigning world champion, so I’m gonna tell him how it is.