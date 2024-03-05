Fury is also heading into the fight with the Ukrainian off the back of a marginal win over former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. The 35-year-old managed to climb off the canvas to secure a split-decision win over the Cameroonian MMA superstar in Saudi Arabia last year.
“He needed to change it around dramatically from last time,” Fury’s dad John told Sky Sports ahead of Friday’s Anthony Joshua vs. Ngannou showdown in the Middle East. “I don’t know what went wrong, he didn’t look himself physically or mentally he just wasn’t there. All fighters have off nights.”
Fury senior added: “But he’s got the bit between his teeth, he’s training hard – I’m happy with him. I’m the biggest critic Tyson’s got, if he’s not right I’m gonna tell him because I’m not looking to keep a job – I’m looking to keep him a reigning world champion, so I’m gonna tell him how it is.
“More impressively, he’s got his weight down, he’s ready to go, the cut was unfortunate, you know because I think Usyk was going to face the best Tyson Fury. And the Ngannou fight stood him in good stead believe it or not, and if he can get up off the floor from this serious banger like Ngannou, I don’t see a problem.
“But he’s got to box. It’s whit against whit, and it’s who’s the cleverest that’s gonna win the fight. But when they do fight, Tyson’s going to stop him around about eight or nine rounds.”
The winner of Friday’s fight between former two-time world heavyweight champion Joshua and Ngannou is expected to go on and face the unified heavyweight champion of the world, Fury or Usyk. The heavyweight plans were revealed by boxing promoter Eddie Hearn. “His Excellency said the winner of this fight faces the winner of Fury-Usyk,” Hearn told the MMA Hour on Monday night.
“That is a dream chance for us because we chased that for so long. AJ is going to beat Francis Ngannou, and then he’s going to beat the winner of Fury-Usyk, and he’s going to become the undisputed heavyweight world champion.”