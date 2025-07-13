Tyson Fury’s cousin, Walter Fury, suffered his first professional defeat in a shocking upset. Walter, who began his boxing career just over a year ago at super-welterweight, had maintained an unblemished record across his initial three fights.

However, during Friday night’s bout in Liverpool on Frank Warren’s latest Lights Out fight card, he faced Kristaps Zulgis. The Latvian journeyman, with a career record of 9-59-3 from six years in the sport, was not to be underestimated.

Zulgis entered the match fresh off a victory over Jack Oliphant in the opening round, despite having lost 32 consecutive bouts before that win, according to tapology. He managed to maintain this momentum, knocking down Fury early on and securing a decision win, marking back-to-back victories for the first time since 2022.

Fury seemed taken aback by the early knockdown, appearing confused as he rose to his feet at the count of two. However, the Gypsy King’s cousin couldn’t fully recover, resulting in a 38-37 defeat on the judges’ scorecards.

Promoter Frank Warren believes the 28-year-old will learn from this setback and return stronger. The Queensberry founder offered plenty of support to the fighter.