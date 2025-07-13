Tyson Fury’s cousin, Walter Fury, suffered his first professional defeat in a shocking upset. Walter, who began his boxing career just over a year ago at super-welterweight, had maintained an unblemished record across his initial three fights.
However, during Friday night’s bout in Liverpool on Frank Warren’s latest Lights Out fight card, he faced Kristaps Zulgis. The Latvian journeyman, with a career record of 9-59-3 from six years in the sport, was not to be underestimated.
Zulgis entered the match fresh off a victory over Jack Oliphant in the opening round, despite having lost 32 consecutive bouts before that win, according to tapology. He managed to maintain this momentum, knocking down Fury early on and securing a decision win, marking back-to-back victories for the first time since 2022.
Fury seemed taken aback by the early knockdown, appearing confused as he rose to his feet at the count of two. However, the Gypsy King’s cousin couldn’t fully recover, resulting in a 38-37 defeat on the judges’ scorecards.
Promoter Frank Warren believes the 28-year-old will learn from this setback and return stronger. The Queensberry founder offered plenty of support to the fighter.
“Unlucky to Walter Fury tonight against a difficult opponent in Liverpool,” he posted on social media. “He will learn from this no doubt and come back stronger. We will be behind our man all the way.”
The Fury family is a veritable dynasty in the world of professional boxing, with Tyson’s brothers Tommy and Roman maintaining their unbeaten records. Cousins Hughie Fury, James Dean, Nathan Gorman, and Hosea Burton are also making waves in the ring.
Hughie had a shot at the WBO heavyweight title but was narrowly defeated by Joseph Parker. Another cousin, Andy Lee, clinched the WBO middleweight title with a stunning knockout.
Yet, it’s Tyson who has scaled the heights of the heavyweight division.
Despite announcing his retirement following defeats to Oleksandr Usyk, the 36-year-old ‘Gypsy King’ seems poised for a sensational return to boxing. Saudi Arabian boxing promoter Turki Alalshikh excitedly declared: “The ‘Gypsy King’ will be back! ! ! I talked with him, and I have his word to have him in Riyadh Season in 2026…We have a rabbit to hunt!”.
Tyson Fury himself hinted at a comeback on social media, sharing on his Instagram story: “Let’s see what 2026 brings,” along with emojis suggesting a lucrative deal.
