



Tyson Fury has confessed that he “can’t be f****d” to fight Anthony Joshua or any other boxer following his second defeat to Oleksandr Usyk. The Gypsy King has been a dominant force in boxing since 2008, boasting an impressive 27-0 record until his draw with Deontay Wilder in 2018. Fury later defeated Wilder to claim the WBC world heavyweight title. However, his winning streak was halted by Usyk in 2024, who beat him twice in May and December to win and retain the WBA (Super), WBC, WBO, IBO, and The Ring heavyweight titles. After his unanimous decision loss in December, Fury announced his retirement from the sport in January, stating it had “been a blast” and he’d “loved every single minute of it”. Yet, former IBF heavyweight title holder Joshua isn’t convinced Fury will stay retired, insisting a fight between them “has to happen”, as he expressed at the Ring Magazine awards.

Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, also doubts Fury’s retirement, reminding fans they’ve “been here before” with the fighter. Speaking to BBC Sport, Hearn said: “We’ve been here before. If that is the end, congratulations on a great career. “One of the best heavyweights of this generation and made a bucket load of money. If your heart’s not in it, if the fight has been punched out of you, it’s definitely time to call it quits. A few people will always suggest that he could be calling a bluff, but I don’t know him well enough to give you an answer. If you don’t want it anymore, if your hearts not in it anymore, if you’ve had the fight punched out of you – it’s a dangerous game.” However, the 36-year-old seems content with his decision to retire, which was confirmed by Fury’s second cousin Andy Lee. While speaking with iFL TV, Lee shared an insight into the former champion’s state of mind, as he said: “[It’s] just the odd message here and there and he seems very happy.”

He also revealed a candid remark from the boxer himself, adding: “[He said], ‘Andy I’m not f****d.’ That’s what he said. ‘I couldn’t be f****d with it.’ He’s very happy.” This frank admission indicates Fury’s detachment from the sport and suggests he might be ready for a more relaxed lifestyle. Despite this, Lee maintains that should Fury make an unexpected return to the ring, he would back him to win – although he remains indifferent to whether the bout takes place or not. Lee said: “I don’t really care if they fight each other. I’d be happy to see them retire or go about their careers separately. If they do fight, I’d be backing Tyson, I think he’d win.”

Joshua is not ready to let go of the opportunity for a showdown with Fury – which would bank both fighters at the very least tens of millions – however, telling iFL TV that the fight is his next big opportunity. The 35-year-old Brit said: “I feel like it’s the best fight [for me]. People might say [Joseph] Parker, people might say—I don’t know. “But I think Fury, commercially, is a great fight and it’s a great man’s fight as well. So I think it makes sense. You could say it’s been years in the making. But listen, the heavyweight division has been thriving. And why I say it’s probably still a great fight is as I said Parker is, for me, a great story of someone that never gives up. “And the thing is, there is going to be one winner and one loser and there’s going to be bloodshed. And it ain’t gonna be mine.”





