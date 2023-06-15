



Boxing icon Tyson Fury has sent an audacious challenge out to two MMA fighters in a recent social media video. The 34-year-old is currently looking for his next opponent having last fought back in October 2022.

In recent weeks Fury has been linked to a series of fights outside of the boxing world. Most recently the current UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has been the latest fighter to challenge the Gypsy King. Attending a red carpet event in Las Vegas, Jones was asked if he would ever fight Tyson Fury. He said: “I would love it if Dana could make that fight happen.” Fury, who is no stranger to calling fighters out, has since responded to Jones’ message. However, it’s not only Jones whom the WBC heavyweight title holder has his eye on.

The Gypsy King again called out MMA legend Francis Ngannou, claiming he would take both fighters on in the same night. In the video Fury posted onto Instagram, he said: “Here’s a thought, how about this. “How about I fight Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou on the same night? How about that? That’s how much I value them two bums. Get up! Let’s go boys.” The video comes just days after the controversial boxer posted a similar video where he teased a comeback fight soon. “Hoping to announce a big fight very very soon,” Fury said on his Instagram story.

“Stay tuned, I’m working hard, I’m in the gym. Summertime ready, getting them abs out, or flabs shall I say for me, but then again it helped me 33 times in a row so that don’t really matter. Stay tuned, big news imminent.” Fury’s last fight saw the Gypsy King take on Derek Chisora for a third time. The fight was stopped in the 10th round to give Fury a hattrick of wins over Del Boy in a comfortable bout at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. After the fight, Fury challenged fellow undefeated heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and WBO interim champion Joe Joyce. Fury has also challenged fellow Brit Anthony Joshua in recent weeks however no news of a confirmed fight has managed to materialise.





