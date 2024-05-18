



The highly anticipated boxing match between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk is set to take place today (Saturday, May 18), with both fighters vying for undisputed heavyweight title. The clash – dubbed the Ring of Fire – will be held at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It marks the first undisputed heavyweight title bout since 1999 when Lennox Lewis claimed all four major world titles against Evander Holyfield. Both the Gypsy King and his Ukrainian opponent have impressive professional records, with current WBC heavyweight champion Fury boasting 34 wins, 24 knockouts, and one 2018 draw against Deontay Wilder. Usyk holds a flawless record of 21 wins and currently holds the WBA, IBF and WBO titles. He has so far fought five heavyweight bouts including a victory over Anthony Joshua in 2021 and was an Olympic, European and world champion at amateur level.

However, he faces a challenging night against his Manchester-born rival, as Fury stands at 6ft 9in compared to his 6ft 3in and benefits from seven inches extra reach. Despite being the favourite, Fury confessed that he is not underestimating his opponent. “Usyk’s a real bad man and to underestimate Usyk you’d be a mug” Fury told Queensberry Promotions. “I’m training hard for him, I’m doing everything I can. “I respect Usyk as a man. I respect his career as well – Olympic champion, undisputed cruiserweight champion, unified heavyweight champion. You have to respect that, I’m not fighting some guy who’s had 14 and won 11. I’m fighting the real deal.” Both fighters are set for a substantial payday thanks to the £115 million purse, with Fury, 35, expected to pocket a staggering £80m, while Usyk, 37, will take home £35m. So as boxing fans around the world prepare for a historic fight, here’s everything you need to know about when the action begins and how you can watch it live from the UK.

The main card is set to begin at 5pm BST, with the Fury and Usyk ring walks expected at 11.05pm. The fight will be broadcast in the UK live on DAZN PPV. Boxing fans can order the fight here for £24.99 for new subscribers, which also includes a one month DAZN subscription at no extra cost. The fight costs £23.99 for existing DAZN subscribers. DAZN is available on the following devices: Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Amazon Fire Tablet, Android Phone and Tablet, iPhone and iPad, Android TV, LG, Smart TV, Panasonic Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, SmartCast, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Roku.

Jai Opetaia vs Mairis Briedis – IBF cruiserweight title

Joe Cordina vs Anthony Cacace – IBF super featherweight title

Frank Sanchez vs Agit Kabayel – heavyweight

Moses Itauma vs Ilija Mezencev – heavyweight

Mark Chamberlain vs Joshua Wahab – lightweight

Sergey Kovalev vs Robin Sirawn Safar – light heavyweight

Daniel Lapin vs Octavio Pudivtr – light heavyweight

David Nyika vs Michael Seitz – cruiserweight

Isaac Lowe vs Hasibullah Ahmadi – featherweight Alternatively, Fury vs Usyk is available on Sky Sports Box Office for £24.95 and TNT Sports Box Office for £24.99.





