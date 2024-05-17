



The title of undisputed heavyweight champion of the world is up for grabs for the first time in nearly 25 years Saturday as Tyson Fury squares off against Oleksandr Usyk. The pair of undefeated fighters will meet in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and cap off an excellent night of boxing that features a stellar undercard. “I’m on top of the world, baby! Who wouldn’t be enjoying it?” Fury said. “I’m in the great Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This is the main event. It is the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world…we’re looking forward to putting on a fantastic show for the world to watch.”

How to watch Fury v. Usyk? The fight will be available for pay-per-view on three streaming platforms in the United Kingdom, TNT Sports Box Office, Sky Sports Box Office and DAZN PPV. DAZN’s offer includes one free month of the service and costs , while Sky Sports Box Office is priced at a comparable £24.95. Weigh-ins kick off the action and will also be broadcast on the DAZN YouTube channel. beginning at 6pm BST. Action on the undercard begins at 4pm while Tyson and Fury will walk into the ring at 10pm.

What are the fight odds? For the main card, Fury enters the Arabian Peninsula as a slight favorite, enjoying 5/6 odds compared to Usyk’s 11/10 chances, according to odds from Sky Bet.

How did Fury and Usyk get here? Fury and Usyk each enter the ring among the 10 best pound-for-pound fighters in the world, according to ESPN, and are both undefeated as professionals. Fury’s most recent appearance nearly ended in disaster, however, as despite entering a bout against UFC heavyweight Francis Ngannou as a 15-1 favorite, he was knocked down in the third round and won via a controversial split decision ruling. Usyk, meanwhile, was more dominant in his most recent outing against Daniel Dubois, outlanding Fury’s countryman in every round and knocking him out in the ninth round, and is content with leaving his bravado for the ring. “I feel good,” Usyk said. “Each event brings with it a new experience. It’s always a wonderful, great, and new experience for the team. I don’t have a final message for him. I will save it for Saturday.”

Who is on the undercard? In support of the show-stopping heavyweight action, there are a number of intriguing options on the undercard as well. Jai Opetaia takes on Mairis Breidis for the vacant IBF cruiserweigh title while Joe Cordina and Anthony Cacace contend for the IBF super featherweight crown. A complete list of Saturday’s undercard action can be found here: Jai Opetaia vs Mairis Briedis Joe Cordina vs Anthony Kakache Mark Chamberlain vs Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab Sergey Kovalev vs Robin Safar Isaac Lowe vs Hasibullah Ahmadi David Nika vs Michael Seitz Moses Itauma vs Ilja Mezencev Agit Kabayel vs Frank Sanchez





Source link

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!