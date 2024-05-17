



Fury approaches the fight with a hard-to-beat 34-0-1 record, which includes 24 knockouts to his name. His last bout saw him sparring with former UFC champion Francis Ngannou, a newcomer in the boxing world, who succeeded in flooring Fury. However, Fury clinched the match via a disputed split decision. The “Gypsy King”, despite his reputation seems beatable, a mission that Usyk is willing to undertake. Usyk has also maintained an unblemished record defeating key players like Derek Chisora, Anthony Joshua (twice) and Daniel Dubois in his recent four encounters. With an impressive career tally of 21-0-0 featuring 14 knockout victories, the Ukrainian boxer readies himself for the face-off with Fury on May 18. Here are some predictions from notable sporting personalities about this critical Fury and Usyk meeting.

The legendary ex-world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson tipped his preference explicitly stating to Fight Hub TV: “I’m going towards Tyson Fury because I think he’s just going to overpower him. He’s going to catch up with him and overpower him. I got to go with Fury. I think he’s the best fighter in the world, especially in the heavyweight division.” Along with Tyson, David Price believes Fury, his former foe, has what it takes to take down Usyk. “I just think Tyson Fury is an expert at being the big man and I think he’ll use his size, his weight, his reach. I think he’ll probably be behind in the fight, but he’ll eventually come back and find a way to win late on, that’s how I’m seeing it, but anything can happen in heavyweight boxing,” Price revealed in an interview with Express Sport. Ariel Helwani, a renowned MMA journalist, also supports Fury’s chances against Usyk. “I’m going with Tyson Fury; I say he shocks a lot of people, and he turns back the clock so to speak and reminds everyone that he’s the man,” he stated, as reported by Bloody Elbow.

Lennox Lewis, the last undisputed world heavyweight champion, shared his thoughts with The Guardian on why he believes Fury can break Usyk’s undefeated streak. “It’s happened before where the smaller guy won but, in this case, Tyson Fury’s got lots of different weapons in his arsenal,” he commented. “I would put money on Fury as long as it is the 100 per cent focused Fury.” WWE icon The Undertaker also endorsed Fury’s potential victory, asserting that no one currently surpasses the Brit. “I see Fury winning that one as well. I just don’t think there’s anybody right now [that can beat him],” he told the BBC. “He’s so good, he’s on top of his game. I just don’t see anybody that can beat him right now.” Adding his views to the debate, MMA legend Conor McGregor was uncertain, stating to The BBC: “Usyk is a craft, crafty boxer. If anyone can do it, maybe Usyk can do it, [but] Tyson is also a crafty boxer. Plus he has the size. Tyson is a tough man to beat, in the boxing arena.”

Joining McGregor in uncertainty, ex-champion Evander Holyfield refrained from predicting a winner. He alluded to The BBC that "That should be a great fight. That can go either way. It all depends on if Usyk fights the right fight." Meanwhile, Joshua, who fought and lost to Usyk twice in recent years, threw his support behind the Ukrainian, saying: "Phenomenal fighter, does everything to a tee and I would say he is going to do a really good job. I have never fought Tyson Fury so I can't really speak on how he will perform or what it is like to face him so only speaking on what I know I would have to say Oleksandr Usyk will be victorious." Finally, Rio Ferdinand, the Manchester United icon, also put his weight behind Usyk for creating an unexpected result. "Usyk, man. It's an unbelievable fight," the 45-year-old articulated, "Everyone wants to see it. For far too long, we haven't seen the best fighters fight the best fighters."





