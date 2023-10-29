



Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk’s long-awaited undisputed showdown is doubtful for the originally proposed December 23 date. The Gypsy King’s promoter Frank Warren has revealed that the contest is more likely to take place next year following a hard-fought scrap with former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Warren insists that the bout will take place during the Riyadh season which is set to run up until March but says that 2023 is now “unrealistic”. The tentative date had been set with the assumption that Fury would walk through Ngannou without any problems. However, what had seemed like a foregone conclusion at first turned into one of the toughest fights of the Mancunian’s career. Ngannou floored Fury in round three of a fight that many felt he had done enough to win. Among them were Eddie Hearn who believes Fury vs Usyk is a “mismatch” judging off the former’s dismal display in Saudi Arabia. Instead, Hearn wants to see his client Anthony Joshua go in there against Fury and “end his career”.

He told Boxing Social: “I’m baffled really. I can’t believe it. Firstly I feel Ngannou was robbed. He scored the knockdown and nobody actually did anything in the fight, the fight was a stinker, but Ngannou won the fight. “You’re talking about a guy who has never boxed before and respect to him because he was better than I thought but Fury looked like he had never put on a pair of boxing gloves before. I don’t know whether he’s shot, he didn’t train, he’s thinking about the Usyk fight, he was absolutely awful.

“Let AJ go in there and end his career please or Ngannou has earned the right for a big fight, let AJ go in and knock Ngannou out inside three rounds not a problem. Forget about Fury-Usyk, dead fight, nobody is interested in that fight at all. Ngannou won the fight by two rounds. “I don’t know if his punch resistance is still there – if the Wilder fight took something out of him. I’ve told you before AJ beats Tyson Fury every day of the week, he will knock him out inside six rounds. Scrap everything and just make Fury against AJ now and I’m telling you AJ will beat him comfortably and stop him and finish his career. Usyk-Fury is a mismatch and nobody wants to see it.”





