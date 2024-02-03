Tyson Fury has announced that his heavyweight fight with Oleksandr Usyk will be rescheduled for May 18. The boxer had to pull out of the initial date on February 17 due to a freak cut above his right eye.

Fury and Usyk were due to fight in a highly-anticipated duel in two weeks’ time. However, an announcement from Fury’s camp last week confirmed that event, which was due to take place in Saudi Arabia, is postponed until Fury’s wound has recovered.

The 35-year-old had been preparing for the bout in Saudi Arabia since December and maintains that he had been in good shape. That is despite concerns – which arose prior to his narrow victory over Francis Ngannou prior to Christmas – that not all was well in Fury’s camp.