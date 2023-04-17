



Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn made a blockbuster revelation that could result in one of the biggest nights in the history of the sport. According to IFLTV, the 43-year-old suggested two mega heavyweight bouts involving four of the sport’s biggest names could take place on the very same night.

A tweet with the announcement read: “Eddie Hearn has declared that reps in the Middle East want to stage Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder ON THE SAME NIGHT in December in a mega deal that he believes could be worth “up to $400MILLION” in fighter purses if it gets made.” Hearn added: “For AJ his big fight, and it will come in the Middle East, will be in December. That will be Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder. There have been conversations with people who would like to host Fury vs Usyk and Joshua vs Wilder on the same night. It’s going to cost a lot of money, but would be epic.” Joshua’s last fight was an unconvincing points victory over Jermaine Franklin on April 1, with a potential next bout pencilled in for July – although the Brit is yet to make a decision on anything. A fight with Deontay Wilder in 2023 has been promised since last December. JUST IN: Tyson Fury ‘in charge’ as Frank Warren discusses Joe Joyce options after Zhilei Zhang loss

“You slimy f***er, tried all week to get out of it, begging for a rematch like a little girl. You got your rematch then didn’t want to fight you little s***house p*****. Always know p**** you were never man enough to tangle with the Gypsy King, ever in your life you little s***house. You little 14-stone coward, you little s***bag, you rat little b******. “All your team know it as well, and all the lawyers have the full information you little ugly b******. Fight Dubois at the Copper Box now s***bag and always know that you, and anyone else like you, could never tangle with the Gypsy King you s***house little coward.” Should the mega night of boxing in Saudi Arabia come to fruition, the monumental unification title bout will finally take place and the undisputed king of boxing will be crowned.









