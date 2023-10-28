



Tyson Fury will make his much-anticipated return to the ring tonight when he takes on former UFC legend Francis Ngannou in a much-hyped crossover boxing match in Saudi Arabia. WBC heavyweight champion Fury will not be defending his belt on the night but the Gypsy King does have an undefeated record to defend and won’t be taking his opponent likely.

Ex-UFC world champion Ngannou is said to have one of the hardest punches in the world and has been trained for this fight by someone who knows all about what it takes to win a boxing match, none other than Iron Mike Tyson. Before the headline act gets underway, there are plenty of undercard bouts to warm up with, Express Sport has all the details. The event will mark the opening of the Riyadh Season (an entertainment and sports festival run from October to March) in Saudi Arabia, with the card entirely comprised of heavyweight fights. Unbeaten British heavyweight fighters Fabio Wardley and David Adeleye are the main support act as they go head-to-head over 12 rounds in Saudi Arabia.

There is certainly no love lost between the two boxers as was evident at the event’s press conference launch event in London last month. The pair and their camps brawled on the red carpet, leaving Wardley with cuts above his left eye and under his chin. New Zealand’s former WBO world champion Joseph Parker will take on Canada’s Simon Kean, who has won 22 of his 24 fights via knockout. The undefeated Arslanbek Makhmudov will be pitted against Croatian veteran Agron Smakici over 10 rounds – the same duration as the Parker v Kean fight. Martin Bakole is in action against Carlos Takam and the event also features a six-round special in which 18-year-old Moses Ituama will take on István Bernáth. Full card Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou David Adeleye vs Fabio Wardley Joseph Parker vs Simon Kean Martin Bakole vs Carlos Takam Arslanbek Makhmudov vs Anthony Wright Moses Itauma vs Istvan Bernath Jack McGann vs Alcibiade Duran

Fight schedule Undercard ring walks are scheduled to get underway at 6pm, with the first hour of the event being shown in the UK by TNT Sports Box Office for free. From 7pm the event will only be accessible to Pay-Per-View customers, who will need to pay £21.95 to watch the rest of the action. Fury and Ngannou are expected to enter the ring around 10pm subject to the conclusion of the undercard.





