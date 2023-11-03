Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou sold “terribly”, according to reports. Despite being one of the most highly anticipated events on the boxing calendar, one pay-per-view expert anticipates that the event did no more than 10,000 television orders over the weekend in the United States.

Dave Meltzer, a wrestling writer known for his reliability on PPV numbers, told Wrestling Observer Radio: “I will have the exact numbers tomorrow, but they were terrible. Way below an AEW PPV. Possibly 10k for TV orders. I will have the streaming tomorrow. It was nothing close to Canelo or Diaz-Paul buys.”

Ngannou opened up as a 7 to 1 underdog in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday night but exceeded all expectations by giving Fury one of the toughest fights of his career. The Gypsy King was floored in the third and wobbled in the eighth as he went all ten rounds with his novice foe.

When the event was announced it was slammed by critics, who gave Ngannou little more than a puncher’s chance in the crossover clash. The Cameroonian-French MMA star had never competed in a sanctioned boxing bout but showed solid boxing fundamentals as he went toe to toe with the WBC heavyweight champion.