



The official CompuBox punch stats have been released for Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou’s crossover clash in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Fury was declared the victor via split decision with scorecards of 96-93, 95-94 in his favour while one judge gave it to Ngannou 95-94.

Many felt Ngannou had done enough to get his hand raised but now the stats are in to shed new light on the nip-and-tuck affair. In total, Ngannou outlanded Fury 37-32 in power shots, one of which, a stiff left hook, sent the Gypsy King tumbling to the canvas in round three. But the Brit did get the better of Ngannou in terms of total punches landed with 71 to the Cameroonian-French MMA star’s 59. However, boxing is scored round-by-round and so delving into the punch stats per stanza is more useful to answering the question of who should have really won the contest. Fury outlanded Ngannou in the opening two rounds while they both scored the same amount of power punches but the momentum started to shift in round three when Ngannou scored a knockdown. Three and four went to Ngannou on punches landed and power punches landed while Fury nicked it at the midway point on both metrics.

Round six was far more difficult to decipher. Although Fury landed nine total punches to Ngannou’s five, he was also outpointed four to two in power punches. The seventh stanza then saw both men land the same amount of total punches but Ngannou edged it by one on power punches. Eight was all Ngannou, nine was all Fury and 10 went to the WBC heavyweight champion on total punches. Off punch stats alone, Ngannou took four rounds, and Fury won five of them with round six up in the air.

Of course, there is more to judging a fight than simply the punch stats. Boxing is scored on effective aggression, ring generalship, defence and hard clean punches. It certainly wasn’t a clear-cut decision. But there are those that felt Ngannou should feel hard done by for not being given the nod. “He’s [Fury] been very lucky there. Let’s put it into perspective, very lucky indeed. I don’t agree with that, I think we all feel Ngannou won it,” said Richie Woodhall on commentary. In a similar vein, Carl Frampton said: “I thought Ngannou won that fight. At times I could not believe what I was watching. Francis came into his first boxing match and was fighting the heavyweight champion of the world, how was he supposed to win? But in my eyes, he won. He boxed beautifully at times.”





