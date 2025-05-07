



Boxing legend Mike Tyson has given his verdict on a potential showdown between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. It has been suggested that the two British heavyweights could finally square off in the ring and settle their long-running rivalry as both edge closer to the end of their careers. In January, shortly after his second defeat by Oleksandr Usyk, Fury announced his retirement from the sport. Rumours of a possible return were fuelled by Fury recently posting a video of him training with his former coach SugarHill Steward. Joshua requires elbow surgery, delaying any potential fight date. However, boxing icon Tyson believes Fury and Joshua should push for their next fight to be against each other.

Both men are two-time world champions, with Joshua and Fury holding belts from the four primary governing bodies simultaneously from February 2020 to September 2021. Even before the prospect of an undisputed fight, there had been clamour for Fury and Joshua to finalise a bout. Despite each losing their most recent fight, Tyson has argued that there is still huge fan demand to see Fury and Joshua battle it out, with the 58-year-old among them. When asked for his thoughts on the potential fight, Tyson told iFL TV: “I think that’s beautiful for both of them. They both can go home and take care of their family, with a big payday. “I think that’s great. They both had sceptical last fights, but I think it’ll still be a fight that the fans would like to watch and I would too.”

Hinting that he could be close to a potential comeback in his social media video with Steward, Fury said: “Just in the gym, happened to bump into somebody you might know. Panining the camera onto his former coach, Steward replied: “You know what time it is!” At the end of the video, Fury left fans with a cryptic message: “You know what’s coming.” This led many fans to speculate that the ‘Gypsy King’ is planning to reverse his retirement decision. Fury recently voiced his desire to face Usyk in a third fight, but the Ukrainian is currently preparing to face Dubois at Wembley in July. Before Joshua’s fresh injury setback, promoter Eddie Hearn explained his stance on a prospective fight with Fury.

“It all comes down to Tyson, the deal. We’re ready,” Hearn told Sky Sports. “But there’s no point calling it out because it’s going to take one man to let’s give the world the biggest fight in boxing. And we live in hope that he [Fury] decides to get it done. “He’s in good shape, so the good news about that is he’d probably be ready in 10 weeks rather than needing 16 weeks, so that’s a positive. [Fury boxing training,] that’s a good sign. I’m sure he will be bored soon. Let’s hope he wants to make the biggest fight in boxing.” However, Fury’s promoter Frank Warren recently stated that the pair had not discussed a return. “It’s up to Tyson,” Warren said following the footage of Fury in training. “I haven’t spoken to him, I’ve seen it and that’s Tyson having a bit of fun with everybody. He may want to do that, if he does that’s going to his choice. I am not going to in any way try and get him to do that.”





