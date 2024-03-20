



Fury’s remarks come just days after Anthony Joshua’s brutal knockout win against Ngannou. AJ defeated Ngannou in the second round of their fight in Saudi Arabia earlier this month, just five months after Fury failed to floor the former UFC heavyweight champion on his professional boxing debut. In the recent interview, Fury talked about Joshua’s win over Ngannou and AJ’s unquestionable power. But ‘The Gypsy King’ is cautious about fighting his British rival in the future, despite attempting to take the shine off his win against Ngannou by downplaying the latter’s punching power. People wanted to know who hit Fury the hardest in his career, as he also faced Wilder three times. The first fight ended in a draw, with Fury stopping Wilder in their next two meetings. Fury knows Ngannou is tough in MMA with plenty of knockouts. But he thinks Wilder, who has nearly all his wins by knockout, is the stronger puncher.

“Deontay, by far,” said Fury when asked. “Ngannou is a big puncher, but I wasn’t really troubled by any of his punches. It wasn’t like he was dynamite and every time he hit me I was wobbled. Just one shot to the back of the head and that was it. Wilder’s still the biggest puncher I’ve ever been in the ring with by a mile. Fans of fighting sports have been embroiled in a big debate on social media over whether Ngannou is a stronger puncher than Wilder. More than 1000 people voted in a poll, with a whopping 79.7 per cent claiming Wilder has the strongest punch. ‘The Bronze Bomber’ is famous for being able to knock people out with just one hit, especially with his right hand. He’s had some amazing wins like when he knocked out Dominic Breazeale in the first round in May 2019 to keep his WBC heavyweight title, which Fury later took. Another big win was against Bermane Stiverne in November 2017, using a quick one-two punch combo to keep his title in the very first round.

Fury took on Ngannou in the latter's first professional boxing match. CompuBox stats show that Fury landed 71 punches in total, compared to Ngannou's 59, while Ngannou landed 37 power punches to Fury's 32. Even though Ngannou knocked down Fury in the third round, the split decision declared Fury the winner. Fury is now preparing to fight Oleksandr Usyk in a much-anticipated undisputed heavyweight championship bout on May 18 in Saudi Arabia. Fans are eagerly waiting for this matchup, which has been delayed several times. Originally set for December 23 of last year and then moved to February 17, the fight was put off because Fury got a cut during training. Despite these hiccups, fans are still hopeful that the long-awaited face-off will finally happen.





