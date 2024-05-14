



Retired fighter Tony Bellew has admitted he feels Oleksandr Usyk is ‘technically’ a better fighter than Tyson Fury ahead of an era-defining fight this month. The heavyweight superstars are preparing to face off in a first unified world championship bout in the weight division since 2000.

The pair have put their WBC, WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, IBO and The Ring belts on the table for the contest in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on My 18. Among the most anticipated clashes of the century so far, the warring duo are both chasing sporting immortality if they can seize victory and emerge as a first unified heavyweight world champion since Lennox Lewis. The fortunes of both fighters have been contrasting heading into the event, with the original date of February 17 having been shelved after Fury sustained a gash to the face in training. Prior to this, ‘The Gypsy King’ also suffered a scare against ex-UFC superstar Francis Ngannou as he won via a controversial split points decision in October. Usyk, meanwhile, last fought back in August, when he dispatched of Daniel Dubois via a knockout to retain his coveted titles. Now, one-time WBC cruiserweight title holder Bellew has admitted that he feels the Ukrainian probably has an edge over his upcoming opponent in terms of his technical attributes.

“This is the first time ever that Tyson Fury is facing a boxer who is technically better than him,” he asserted to BoyleSports, before declaring: “If Fury and Usyk were the same size the winner of this fight would not even be up for debate. Tyson Fury would not even win around if they were the same size and height. “Fury’s heavier and stronger and those are the only advantages I give him, in every department he’s lesser. He doesn’t have Usyk’s feet, movement, or explosiveness. Fury potentially may be a better inside fighter, purely because Usyk doesn’t allow people to fight that close. The Liverpudlian added: “Whenever someone gets close to him his feet adjust and he adapts, he’s got the greatest feet of any fighter ever. I think Usyk will build an early lead and then make Fury chase. I think he’s going to be ahead by four or five rounds and then it’s going to be a chasing game for Fury.”

After weighing up what both fighters will bring to the contest, he eventually admitted that he sees Usyk edging the fight, saying: “I think there will be some shaky moments for Usyk, there will be some low blows and big heavy shots. I think there will be some worrying moments for Usyk from about rounds five to nine. And then I think he dominates the championship rounds and wins a unanimous decision.” The man known as ‘Bomber’ also contended that Fury would have had more chance of beating his next opponent during his time under the tutelage of former trainer and uncle Peter Fury. He continued: “Usyk won’t need to close the distance, he draws you in, he’ll bring you to him. The old version of Tyson Fury under Peter Fury has the best chance of defeating Usyk. “Because that version of Fury got on his back foot and used his height and reach and his awkwardness to win fights. He’d have a far better chance. The version of Tyson Fury under Sugar Hill Steward right now is an attacking, ferocious counterpuncher who presses the fight. That isn’t going to beat Usyk, pressing him is exactly what he wants. It will play into his hands all day.”





