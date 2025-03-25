



Carl Froch has boldly claimed George Foreman would have ‘bashed up’ the majority of today’s heavyweight boxers. The iconic two-time heavyweight champion, who passed away last week at the age of 76, was remembered fondly as he departed this world “surrounded by loved ones”. ‘Big George’, an Olympic gold medallist in 1968, turned professional and quickly became a force to be reckoned with, famously knocking out Joe Frazier in 1973 to claim the world championship title. Foreman initially hung up his gloves in 1977 after missing out on another shot at the world title. However, he made a remarkable comeback ten years later.

In 1994, at the age of 45, he defeated Michael Moorer to become the oldest heavyweight champion in history, a record that remains unbroken. His career finally concluded in 1997 following a loss to Shannon Briggs, but his legacy as one of the sport’s greatest heavyweights is unquestionable. The debate over how past generations of heavyweights would perform against the current stars has been reignited by Foreman’s death. Carl Froch, the former unified super middleweight champion, has now shared his thoughts on the matter. While he expressed some reservations about Foreman’s chances against Oleksandr Usyk, he confidently asserted that the American legend would have dominated both Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury in their prime. “I don’t think Usyk is big enough,” Froch told talkSPORT. “I mean he is a fantastic fighter so forget Usyk. But George Foreman if he was around in this era of heavyweights you can forget all the other heavyweights. He would have bashed them to bits. They wouldn’t be able to live with him. Tyson Fury would have been able to give him a fight with the size of him but I still think Foreman would have done him.”

Following his death, his family released a heartfelt statement singing praises of the boxing titan’s character both inside and outside the ring: “Our hearts are broken. With profound sorrow, we announced the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman St. who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025 surrounded by loved ones. A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose.” The statement further highlights Foreman’s remarkable achievements and personal qualities: “Humanitarian, an Olympian, and two time heavyweight champion of the world, he was deeply respected – a force for good, a man of discipline, conviction, and a protector of his legacy, fighting tirelessly to preserve his good name – for his family. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers, and kindly ask for privacy as we honor the extraordinary life of a man we were blessed to call our own.”





