



Tyson Fury has taken to social media to tease a potential return to the ring, just three months after claiming that he was retired. The former world heavyweight champion has not fought since losing to Oleksandr Usyk for the second time in December. A few weeks later, he announced his retirement in a short Instagram video. Fury previously claimed to have retired in 2022 but came back six months later to face Derek Chisora for a third time. As such, it remains to be seen if he will return once again. Rumours of a fight against Anthony Joshua have refused to die down, with both fighters coming off the back of high-profile defeats. On Monday, Fury took to his Instagram story to suggest that he was working on another comeback. He was dripping with sweat after working out in the gym and was joined by his trainer SugarHill Steward.

“Just in the gym and happened to bump into somebody you might know,” said Fury before panning the camera to Steward, who flashed a wide grin. Fury then added: “We’re back. You know what’s coming.” It comes just weeks after Eddie Hearn, who promotes Joshua, insisted that a fight with Fury could still happen in spite of the latter’s retirement. “This is the kind of fight that probably gets made over a DM between the two or a text or a call,” the Matchroom supremo told BBC Sport. “It’s like: ‘Look, do you fancy it?’. That’s it. And then, bang, it’s done. Neither of them are champions. Both are huge names, both at the back ends of their careers, but more importantly both are still relatively in their prime.”

Joshua, meanwhile, has admitted that he wants a long-awaited showdown with Fury before the end of this year. He is seeking to revive his career after being knocked out by Daniel Dubois at Wembley in his last outing. “I am targeting Tyson Fury,” said Joshua on a trip to meet Nigerian president Bola Tinubu in January. “[The defeat to Dubois] makes me hungry, makes me want to work harder. Time is of the essence, time is limited, so I just want to put in more work. “When I look back, I believe I could have done more in 2024. I have another chance in 2025 to do more and I am going to make sure I take every opportunity that comes my way. “My life is up and down so I have to get used to the turbulent times and keep riding the wave. I can’t stop now. I have to keep going until I reach my destination.”





Source link

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!