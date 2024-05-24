Tyson Fury has made it known that he intends to have a rematch with new undisputed heavyweight champion of the world Oleksandr Usyk, despite currently being suspended from boxing.

The Gypsy King had the power to initiate a second bout with Usyk following his defeat in their thrilling undisputed title fight last weekend.

According to the contract, the loser of the initial match would decide if they wanted a rematch.

Fury, aged 35, has now confirmed this is his plan after initially contemplating whether or not to continue his career. The rematch clause will be activated, according to the Daily Star.

However, he is presently serving an amusing one-week medical suspension from boxing.

