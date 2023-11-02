Tyson Fury is still sporting a nasty black eye several days after his fight with Francis Ngannou. The WBC heavyweight champion won a controversial split decision over the Cameroonian-French MMA star in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday night.

Many pundits felt Ngannou had done enough to get his hand raised, however, two out of the three judges awarded the victory to the Gypsy King. Shortly after arriving back in the UK following his crossover clash, Fury was snapped leaving his house in Morecambe Bay alongside his wife Paris in a stunning Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II worth over £300,000. They were also snapped for the first time together with their new baby and seventh child, Prince Rico Paris Fury. Ngannou opened up as a 7/1 underdog with the bookies heading into his fight with Fury but exceeded all expectations by giving the undefeated professional boxer one of the toughest fights of his career. The Mancunian was down in the third and badly hurt in the eighth as he limped over the finish line in the Middle East. Despite the vast gulf in experience Fury visibly struggled to deal with Ngannou’s marauding physical presence.

The punch stats reveal Ngannou outlanded Fury 37 to 32 in power shots while the Brit got the better of his foe in terms of total punches landed with 71 to the former UFC heavyweight champion’s 59. Spectators, like the judges, were split on who they felt should have been awarded the victory but most sided with the boxing novice. “He’s [Fury] been very lucky there. Let’s put it into perspective, very lucky indeed. I don’t agree with that, I think we all feel Ngannou won it,” said Richie Woodhall on commentary.