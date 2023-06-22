



British boxer Tyson Fury has called out at Joe Rogan after rumours of a cage fight with UFC fighter Jon Jones came to light. The Gypsy King has vented his frustrations at the UFC commentator and podcast host in his latest scathing rant.

Fury has not fought since October 2022 when the 34-year-old managed a 10th round TKO against Derek Chisora. This was the third fight between the pair and a third win for Fury. The Gypsy King has remained undefeated in professional boxing with 34 fights to his name and 33 wins, 24 of which were by knock-out. Fury’s only blemish on his record came in a controversial draw against Deontay Wilder. Since his last fight, Fury has been heavily active on social media where he has called out fellow Brit, Anthony Joshua. The boxer has also set his sights on fighting MMA duo Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones in the same night.

It’s the rumours of a fight with Jones that have led to Fury’s latest outburst. According to Fury, it was Joe Rogan who started suggesting that the proposed fight take place in the UFC octagon, rather than the boxing ring and fuelled the rivalry. “To be honest with you, all this talk of me and Jon Jones fighting in a cage is absolutely ridiculous,” Fury said. “I’m the lineal world heavyweight champion. The man who beat the man going back to John L. Sullivan. Why would I even dream of going in a cage and wrestling and all that? It’s not my thing. “It was actually Joe Rogan, little s***bag, who [started this]. Just out of the blue, there was no talk of me or Jon even fighting. Jon’s a great guy, probably the GOAT of MMA. “[Rogan] said, ‘Oh if Tyson Fury goes in a room with Jon Jones he’s going to get absolutely smashed to bits.’ Like, if someone goes in the room with me and it’s no holds barred, you’re going to have to kill me to stop me.”

This isn’t the first time the duo have clashed. Back in May, Fury launched an explicit attack on Rogan after the podcast host claimed: “Nobody thinks Tyson Fury could beat Jon Jones in a fight.” Fury was then quick to respond on social media. “I don’t think so, not a man born from his mother can f*** me up,” Fury said. “If we were ever on our own in a room, whatever happens in a room, I’d be walking out not a f***ing problem.” While Fury is without a challenger, Jones is set for a return to the UFC in the not so distant future. The fighter last fought in March this year where he forced Ciryl Gane into a submission to claim the UFC Heavyweight Championship. Fury meanwhile has been teasing his next fight for several weeks after bouts between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk fell through. It remains to be seen whether the Gypsy King’s next fight will be against a boxer or potentially an MMA fighter.





