Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will meet in Saudi Arabia this weekend and the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 25 years will be crowned. But aside from the prestige, the winner is set for a hefty prize money bonus, which the Gypsy King is said to skip tax on his revenue from the bout.

Last year, an agreement was struck that would entitle Fury to a 70/30 split of the purse, which the Independent claim will net him around £116million. One of Usyk’s stipulations was that Fury would donate £1m of his own earnings to Ukraine, though could escape the taxman from further deductions to his income.

Dr Rob Wilson, the Head of Department for Finance, Accounting & Business Systems at Sheffield Hallam University, claims that Fury likely stands to benefit from Saudi Arabia’s favourable tax conditions on international events and may have a tax-free deal on his revenue in the Kingdom.

“Normally what you get in tax domiciles is a percentage of your earnings as a participation in work would be gained in the country that the earnings were generated, which is Saudi Arabia,” Wilson explained to OLBG.