Tyson Fury and Paris Fury lost their unborn son.

Tyson Fury suffered the tragic loss of his unborn son on the eve of his undisputed heavyweight title clash against Oleksandr Usyk in May. The Gypsy King suffered the first defeat of his storied professional career in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, but has revealed that he was simultaneously battling the devastating personal news. Fury’s wife, Paris, was six months pregnant and stayed in Morecambe, 14,000 miles away from the Middle East, citing high blood pressure as the reason. But the 36-year-old heavyweight icon claims he knew the heartbreaking truth even though Paris kept quiet until after the bout.

“When she said she couldn’t come over, I knew there was a problem. She usually comes out on fight week but she said she had high blood pressure,” Fury explained on Wednesday. “I knew she wasn’t coming over on the Friday, and [Saudi boxing chief] Turki Alalshikh offered us a private jet to get around the high blood pressure and said he would bring the doctor with her. “She said she couldn’t come, and I asked her what was up and asked her to tell me, but she wouldn’t. “So I knew, I knew there was a problem. I said to my brother, ‘She’s lost that baby’. She never told me she had lost the baby, but I knew.” Fury, who will attempt to avenge his defeat in a rematch with Usyk on December 21, isn’t using the tragedy as an excuse but can’t deny it didn’t take its toll. He added: “I am not making excuses, but she was six months pregnant; it’s not like a small miscarriage at the beginning.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will fight again on December 21.

“When she said she couldn’t come over, I knew there was a problem. She usually comes out on fight week but she said she had high blood pressure,” Fury explained on Wednesday. “I knew she wasn’t coming over on the Friday, and [Saudi boxing chief] Turki Alalshikh offered us a private jet to get around the high blood pressure and said he would bring the doctor with her. “She said she couldn’t come, and I asked her what was up and asked her to tell me, but she wouldn’t. “So I knew, I knew there was a problem. I said to my brother, ‘She’s lost that baby’. She never told me she had lost the baby, but I knew.” Fury, who will attempt to avenge his defeat in a rematch with Usyk on December 21, isn’t using the tragedy as an excuse but can’t deny it didn’t take its toll. He added: “I am not making excuses, but she was six months pregnant; it’s not like a small miscarriage at the beginning.

“You have to physically give birth to a dead child on your own while your husband is in a foreign country. “I could not be there for her in that moment, and that is tough for me. To go through that on your own; that isn’t good. “I have been with the woman for longer than I wasn’t with her, so it is hard that I couldn’t be there with her in that time. “When I got back I got the inevitable confirmation that it was gone but she kept it to herself.” Fury and Paris have had seven children together throughout their 16-year relationship but had previously mourned similar pain. Paris, 34, gave birth to a stillborn baby in 2014 and, four years later, suffered a miscarriage when she was eight weeks pregnant.