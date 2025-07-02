



Tyson Fury is set to return to professional boxing next year. The former heavyweight champion has not fought since suffering a second straight defeat to Oleksandr Usyk last December, and retired from the sport weeks after his loss in Saudi Arabia. However, social media posts showing him back in training this summer sparked rumours of a return. Now Turki Alalshikh, instrumental in bringing the world’s biggest fights to the Middle East, has claimed ‘the Gypsy King’ will indeed be back in 2026. He’s taken to social media to reveal he held direct talks with the 36-year-old before learning of his decision.

“The ‘Gypsy King’ will be back!!!” he wrote on X. “I talked with him, and I have his word to have him in Riyadh Season in 2026 …We have a rabbit to hunt!” Fury promptly reposted those quotes onto his own Instagram story, with the caption: “Let’s see what 2026 brings,” along with multiple dollar signs and laughing faces. The term ‘rabbit’ was used by Fury to mock Usyk in the build-up to both of their previous fights. Turki Alalshikh’s words will be perceived as the Englishman now wanting a third shot at the Ukrainian next year.

Those ambitions may depend on the outcome of Usyk’s fight with Daniel Dubois at Wembley this month. Fury’s imminent return will also reignite speculation of a long-awaited meeting with British rival Anthony Joshua. In 2021, Fury was ordered by a court that he had to fight Deontay Wilder, instead of ‘AJ’, causing a proposed undisputed heavyweight title fight between the pair to collapse. Negotiations for a bout in December 2022 also broke down, with both sides blaming each other.

Fury’s retirement statement in 2023 read: “I’m going to make this short and sweet, I’d like to announce my retirement from boxing. It’s been a blast, I’ve loved every single minute of it and I’m going to end with this. Dick Turpin wore a mask. God bless everybody, see you on the other side.” However, his words were met with widespread scepticism, seeing it wasn’t the first time he’d vowed to walk away from the sport. He also claimed to be retired after his win over Dillian Whyte in April 2022, even going as far to bet TV host Piers Morgan £1million that we wouldn’t step foot in a ring again.





