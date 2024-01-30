“Because Tyson Fury will be totally prepared to be a big guy, 6’9 and 280 or 290lbs, whatever he is going to come in at. He is a good boxer, he is agile, he is slick, he is confident and he knows what he is doing out there.

“I think that this is going to be a tough fight for both guys, but I think that Oleksandr Usyk has a good, good chance to edge Tyson Fury in this fight. I think that Tyson Fury will do what he does, put pressure on him, he will lay on him, the mauling, the brawling and he has a good jab. To be a big guy he has a really good jab, he knows how to work his weight and he is agile.

“It’s a tough fight but I can see Oleksandr Usyk winning on split decision and I see Tyson Fury winning on unanimous decision. It’s a tough fight for both guys, but Oleksandr Usyk is not your run-of-the-mill fighter, no, he is a focus guy, he is a tough guy.

“He takes a good punch, he gives a good punch and he knows what it means to be in a tough fight.”