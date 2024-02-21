Tyson Fury has informed the WBC that he is proceeding with his preparation for his rescheduled bout with Oleksandr Usyk. The two boxing heavyweights were due to square off in Saudi Arabia in a blockbuster title unification bout on ​​Saturday, February 17.

But the “Gypsy King’ suffered a cut above his eye during sparring three weeks ago, and the bout was called off. However, it has been rescheduled for May 18 and the 35-year-old is raring to go, according to ​the WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman.

“It’s boxing. It happens, and I’m sure it’s going to be an even bigger fight now,” he told reporters in London. “The frustration they both have to endure, so much sacrifice, so much patience, so much work put in, and then one cut and everything is delayed. But they’re back in the gym. I spoke to Tyson a couple of days ago.

“He’s fine, he’s ready to continue and it’s going to be one of the best events in the history of boxing on May 18.” The last time the belts in the heavyweight division were unified was back in 1999 when Lennox Lewis defeated Evander Holyfield. Fury has not fought since claiming a controversial victory over Francis Ngannou in October 2023, while Usyk last beat Daniel Dubois in August 2023.

