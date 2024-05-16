Tyson Fury has shown that he is taking his fight preparations seriously by pulling out of a live TV interview ahead of his upcoming showdown with Oleksandr Usyk. The Gypsy King will become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis if he can inflict the first defeat of Usyk’s professional career on Saturday night.

Fury was due to promote the clash on Good Morning Britain after being invited on the show for a live TV interview just over 48 hours before the fight. However, he was ultimately forced to pull out due to his training schedule, which suggests that he is not taking Usyk lightly.

A spokesperson for ITV said: “Tyson was caught up this morning with training commitments and we look forward to welcoming him back on the show soon.”

