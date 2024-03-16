“It’s going to be one of the fights for the ages,” Fury said at a press conference in London. “I believe we are both destined to be here and to be in this big fight in Saudi Arabia, and there’s only one winner, and I am destined to become the undisputed champion.

“More than that, I am destined to cement my legacy as the No. 1 fighter in this era. To do that I have to beat this little man and that’s it, simple as. Easier said than done I understand, he’s a tricky man, a good boxer, and slick.

“But I have seen many people like him before and when they fight the big men they struggle. He’s going to struggle and he’s going to lose, I will break him for sure.”

Both fighters are undefeated in their professional careers, but one man must lose.