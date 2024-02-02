



Tyson Fury has revealed the gruesome cut above his right eye that has forced him to postpone his fight with Oleksandr Usyk. Fury required ‘significant’ stitching after the wound opened on Friday.

The WBC Heavyweight champion has been forced to call off his unified Champion bout with Ukrainian Usyk, which was scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia on February 17. Fury says the fight will be rescheduled once his eye has healed. Fury and promoters Queensbury have now revealed the extent of the horrible cut above Fury’s eye. The deep wound is situated just above his right eyelid. It is unclear how the injury occurred. The 35-year-old had been preparing to face Usyk in Saudi Arabia since December. However, plans for the fight have now been put on hold. ESPN report that a provisional date has been set for June, with fans facing a wait of at least another few months to watch the highly-anticipated contest.

In a statement issued on Friday, Fury said: “I am absolutely devastated after preparing for this fight for so long and being in such superb condition. I feel bad for everyone involved in this huge event and I will work diligently towards the rescheduled date once the eye has healed. “I can only apologise to everyone affected including my own team, Team Usyk, the undercard fighters, partners, and fans as well as our hosts and my friends in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.” Usyk still hopes to defend his world titles on the date but there are reportedly fears that Fury will not be ready for several months. to crown the first holder of all four belts and the first undisputed heavyweight ruler since Lennox Lewis in 1999.

