



Tyson Fury has declared he will “never” fight again, just weeks after it was claimed that he was preparing to make another comeback to boxing. The ‘Gypsy King’ announced his retirement in January following a second loss to Oleksandr Usyk. This marks the fourth time Fury has hung up his gloves. and last month, Saudi boxing chief Turki Alalshikh confirmed that the 36-year-old was planning to come out of retirement once more. Alalshikh stated: “The ‘Gypsy King’ will be back! ! ! I talked with him, and I have his word to have him in Riyadh Season in 2026. We have a rabbit to hunt!” Fury then suggested there were plans for a trilogy bout against Usyk at Wembley Stadium on 18 April 2026. However, during an appearance at Doncaster Racecourse, Fury seemed to change his tune regarding his return. It had been thought Fury would face Usyk and then finally trade leather with Anthony Joshua later in 2026.

Questioned by Sky Sports about when he plans to step back into the ring, Fury said: “Never. Really! Too old, look at my beard, all grey. Boxing’s a young man’s game.” The boxer was at Doncaster Racecourse filming a segment for his reality documentary At Home With The Furys. Netflix cameras followed him as he watched his racehorse Big Gypsy King compete in the Unison Campaigning For Public Services Handicap over seven furlongs. Unfortunately, the filly did not perform well on the day and finished last in 11th place. Jockey Luke Morris reported to the on-course stewards that his mount was never travelling. Big Gypsy King, trained by Oliver Cole in Newmarket, has made seven appearances on the track and celebrated his first victory at Chelmsford in May. However, a grander adventure may be on the horizon for Fury and his manager Spencer Brown, who have begun investing in National Hunt racing – horse racing over jumps.

Top bloodstock agent Jerry McGrath purchased ex-Joseph O’Brien trainee Cossack Chach at the Goffs UK October Sale in Doncaster last year. The £36,000 acquisition was accompanied to Cumbrian trainer Jimmy Moffatt’s stable by Sea The Clouds, which cost £14,000. The latter horse nearly recouped half of his purchase price when he triumphed at Cartmel races in July, ridden by former champion jockey Brian Hughes.





