



Zhilei Zhang says his promotional team have been in contact with Tyson Fury’s reps over a summer heavyweight showdown that Big Bang is determined to bring to China. The news comes just days after Andy Ruiz Jr appeared to confirm that he had locked in a shot at the Gypsy King’s WBC world title on July 22 in London – hinting that a deal was now in place between all parties.

Ruiz Jr shared an image on his Instagram story that stated Fury would be fighting the Mexican at Wembley Stadium next with preparations set to get underway in a matter of weeks. Nonetheless, should that not be the case, it appears Zhang is certainly in the mix to fight Fury next after he declared his willingness to make the contest happen. Speaking to iFL TV, Zhang said: “I just came back from my vacation, so everything is fresh to me. I believe that my team has made communications with their team on that matter.” He later added: “Let’s do it Tyson. If you’re looking at July, I’ll be ready for you in July.”

That said, there are doubts as to whether Joyce will pursue a second fight after he was beaten from pillar to post by Big Bang, who proved to be an uncomfortable challenge due to his awkward southpaw style. The result has somewhat shaken up the heavyweight landscape and could have implications for exactly what happens next in the division. Had Joyce taken care of business, he might have found himself in line to face Fury in an all-British heavyweight showdown. Fury had promised Joyce, a fighter whom he has great admiration for, a world title shot if talks with Oleksandr Usyk over an undisputed clash failed to bear fruit.

Talks between the two parties collapsed earlier in the year after Team Usyk opted to walk away from the table following what they considered to be a series of unrealistic demands. Ruiz Jr has long been campaigning for a shot at gold against Fury although he was initially told he would have to beat Deontay Wilder first in a final eliminator. That fight has not yet been negotiated however meaning former unified heavyweight champion Ruiz looks set to fast-track his way towards a title shot. The fast-handed Mexican previously held the WBA, WBO and IBF straps after stunning Anthony Joshua in a monumental upset at Madison Square Garden in 2019.









