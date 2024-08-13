



Tyson Fury has opened up on the “addictive” nature of boxing as he admitted that he still relishes the prospect of pitting his wits against the world’s most formidable opponents in the ring. The heavyweight legend suffered the first loss of his professional career as he lost to Oleksandr Usyk via a split points decision in a historic unified world championship bout.

The Manchester-born superstar came into the contest with his Ukrainian rival with the shot at sporting immortality awaiting him if he was able to add the WBO, IBF and WBA belts to his WBC belt. However, Usyk instead prevailed in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as he became the first star since Lennox Lewis at the turn of the century to reign as unfied world champion. The “Gypsy King” was effectively saved by the bell in the ninth round of the fight after his foe landed 14 punches, leaving the Brit dazed and on the ropes. Rallying after a major scare, it became clear that the damage had been done as Fury struggled to gain the upper hand in the fight from that point on. As he prepares for a much-anticipated re-match later in the year, Fury has now opened up on what motivates him to still want to perform even after suffering a major blow in losing to Usyk. Speaking to Dev Sahni of Queensberry Boxing, he said: “I’ve been in love with boxing for such a long time – from being a little boy – and I’m 34 now. READ MORE: Butterbean exposes Mike Tyson and Jake Paul’s ‘scam’ after £1.5million fight offer READ MORE: Jake Paul warned to look out for Mike Tyson quirk in fight and alert referee immediately

“I’m probably at the end of my career in the next few years. It’s been a love-hate relationship. It’s been toxic at times, the outspoken fighter confessed. “When it’s good, it’s very good, and when it’s bad, it’s very toxic. So I’m in that relationship and I don’t just abandon things. “I try and make things work and that’s where we are at the minute. We’ve been in this romantic relationship since I can remember, since I was a child, and now I am a fully grown adult with a family of my own. It’s like, ‘Do I abandon it, or do I not?’ I wanted to walk away a lot of times but it always drags me back.” Explaining his compulsion to keep competing, he added: “It’s like a massive drug and an addiction. I know it’s an addiction and I’m an addictive person. Boxing is an addiction; it’s not my best friend. It abuses me. When I come in this gym, it abuses my body, my mind, my soul. But afterwards I feel like it takes me to ecstasy.”

“The rush is unbelievable. It gives me the biggest highs ever, but it also gives me the lowest lows as well,” the heavyweight colossus bravely admitted as he opened up on the experience of fighting at the elite level. “Boxing is more addictive than any drug ever. Ever. You can’t let it go.” With Usyk expected to be stripped of the IBF title in the coming weeks, the chance to gain revenge after losing in Riyadh earlier in the year does not present the chance for Fury to reign as undisputed world champion. Still, the “Gypsy King” seems to be embracing the challenge of silencing his critics this winter. Speaking with optimism ahead of the clash, he said: “I’ve done everything in boxing but I ain’t come back from a loss. I relish it, the chance to come back and redeem myself. December 21st is all me.”





Source link

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!