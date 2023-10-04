“It depends primarily on Fury’s condition after this Ngannou fight,” Arum said to BoxingScene. “If Fury emerges with no hand problems, no cuts, and so forth, it’ll be earlier rather than later. But it’ll be in the winter. It’ll be in the winter and will be certainly before Ramadan.”

Arum also said he wishes that the fight with Usyk hadn’t been announced until after the Ngannou fight, due to the pressure it adds. If Fury loses to Ngannou then his fight with Usyk is almost irrelevant, and it causes distractions too.

“Our deal with the Saudis, Frank Warren and ourselves, is they take our advice, but they’re putting up the money,” Arum added. “And if they’re putting up the money, they have the right to say the date, time and everything.