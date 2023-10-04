Wednesday, October 4, 2023
HomeSPORTSBOXINGTyson Fury promoter gives worrying response to Francis Ngannou medical suspension threat...
BOXING

Tyson Fury promoter gives worrying response to Francis Ngannou medical suspension threat | Boxing | Sport

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Tyson Fury promoter gives worrying response to Francis Ngannou medical suspension threat | Boxing | Sport


“It depends primarily on Fury’s condition after this Ngannou fight,” Arum said to BoxingScene. “If Fury emerges with no hand problems, no cuts, and so forth, it’ll be earlier rather than later. But it’ll be in the winter. It’ll be in the winter and will be certainly before Ramadan.”

Arum also said he wishes that the fight with Usyk hadn’t been announced until after the Ngannou fight, due to the pressure it adds. If Fury loses to Ngannou then his fight with Usyk is almost irrelevant, and it causes distractions too.

“Our deal with the Saudis, Frank Warren and ourselves, is they take our advice, but they’re putting up the money,” Arum added. “And if they’re putting up the money, they have the right to say the date, time and everything.



Source link

Previous article
Logan Paul has already cost Dillon Danis £80,000 ahead of legal battle | Boxing | Sport
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network