Tyson Fury is gearing up for a highly-anticipated rematch with Oleksandr Usyk later this month, and fans are abuzz with predictions after eyeing the Gypsy King’s condition. Come December 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the two heavyweight titans will clash once more, rekindling their fierce contest from their initial skirmish this past May.

Usyk emerged victorious in their first showdown by a split decision, handing Fury his maiden professional loss and, at age 37, becoming the first since Lennox Lewis to unify the division’s titles by snatching Fury’s WBC crown. Yet, Usyk has relinquished the IBF belt, now held by Daniel Dubois, opting for Fury over the mandatory challenger.

Both pugilists boast enviable track records; Fury, at 36, touts 34 victories from 36 bouts, inclusive of one draw, whilst Usyk boasts an impeccable streak of 22 wins. As fight night looms just a fortnight away, each competitor is fine-tuning their preparation.

Fury recently offered a glimpse into his regimen via Instagram, revealing his muscular efforts with the caption: “Working my ass off to regain the championship.”

Fans have launched into debate concerning his physical form, as seen on social media. Two responses in particular stood out on Instagram – one observer remarked: “He looks old there,” while another commented: “Bro looks 47.”