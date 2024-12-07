Tyson Fury is gearing up for a highly-anticipated rematch with Oleksandr Usyk later this month, and fans are abuzz with predictions after eyeing the Gypsy King’s condition. Come December 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the two heavyweight titans will clash once more, rekindling their fierce contest from their initial skirmish this past May.
Usyk emerged victorious in their first showdown by a split decision, handing Fury his maiden professional loss and, at age 37, becoming the first since Lennox Lewis to unify the division’s titles by snatching Fury’s WBC crown. Yet, Usyk has relinquished the IBF belt, now held by Daniel Dubois, opting for Fury over the mandatory challenger.
Both pugilists boast enviable track records; Fury, at 36, touts 34 victories from 36 bouts, inclusive of one draw, whilst Usyk boasts an impeccable streak of 22 wins. As fight night looms just a fortnight away, each competitor is fine-tuning their preparation.
Fury recently offered a glimpse into his regimen via Instagram, revealing his muscular efforts with the caption: “Working my ass off to regain the championship.”
Fans have launched into debate concerning his physical form, as seen on social media. Two responses in particular stood out on Instagram – one observer remarked: “He looks old there,” while another commented: “Bro looks 47.”
Commentary from social media speaks volumes about the concerns for heavyweight boxer Fury’s physical condition ahead of an anticipated fight.
One Instagram user openly voiced concerns, saying: “Doesn’t (look) near as good as the previous fight and he lost that so I’m worried.”
Another observer hinted at potential long-term effects of Fury’s fluctuating weight, commenting: “Fury ballooning up and down in weight down the years maybe has caught up with him, if Fury’s damaged goods he took a lot of punishment first fight. Flip-side on paper there’s still a massive size advantage for Fury if he can make it count.”
Meanwhile, criticism of Fury’s appearance was blunt from another fan: “Fury has never been the ‘body beautiful’ type of fighter but I have to say he looks awful here. I can see Usyk, whose fitness is never in doubt, stopping Fury this time.”
Despite criticism, another follower affirmed Fury’s enduring legacy: “Tyson had a hell of a run before and after the mental breakdown and will forever be a legend in the sport of boxing.”
A concluding remark highlighted apparent signs of aging, with a fan stating, “But for someone with his build and size, his aging is showing rapidly. Usyk is older than Fury by a year but you’d think Fury was 10 times older.”
