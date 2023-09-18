Tyson Fury and wife Paris have welcomed their seventh child.

The happy couple told OK! Magazine: “We’re over the moon to have welcomed our baby boy to the Fury family. His brothers and sisters can’t wait to meet him and create lots of Fury fun! Our boy is the most perfect addition and we’re bursting with love for him. It’s crazy how you can love someone so quick.”

MORE TO FOLLOW

We’ll be bringing you the very latest updates, pictures and video on this breaking news story.

