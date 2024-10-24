



Tyson Fury has opened up about a personal tragedy, admitting that he and his wife Paris are uncertain about expanding their family further after a devastating miscarriage. In an emotional revelation, the Gypsy King shared that they lost their unborn son just a day before his high-profile bout with Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight title in May. The couple, who already have seven children, were expecting their eighth when Paris experienced complications. Paris told her husband she wouldn’t be able to attend his fight in Saudi Arabia due to health concerns related to her blood pressure. At six months pregnant, Tyson knew that they had lost their child and agonised over not being by Paris’ side during the ordeal.

Tyson disclosed his feelings on the possibility of more children saying: “Will we have any more kids? I don’t know if she’s back to normal from that. It was only a few months ago and it takes a lot of getting over.” Ahead of his clash with Usyk, which ended in Fury’s first professional defeat, he could sense something was amiss. Recounting the incident, he explained: “When she said she couldn’t come over, I knew there was a problem. “She usually comes out on fight week but she said she had high blood pressure. I knew she wasn’t coming over on the Friday and [Saudi boxing chief] Turki Alalshikh offered us a private jet to get around the high blood pressure and said he would bring the doctor with her.

“She said she couldn’t come and I asked her what was up and asked her to tell me but she wouldn’t. So I knew, I knew there was a problem. I said to my brother, ‘She’s lost that baby’. She never told me she had lost the baby, but I knew. “I am not making excuses but she was six months pregnant; it’s not like a small miscarriage at the beginning, you have to physically give birth to a dead child, on your own, while your husband is in a foreign country. I could not be there for her in that moment and that is tough for me.”

“To go through that on your own, that isn’t good. I have been with the woman for longer than I wasn’t with her, so it is hard that I couldn’t be there with her in that time. When I got back I got the inevitable confirmation that it was gone but she kept it to herself. Despite the turmoil in his personal life, Fury did not attribute his defeat to those difficulties. He is set for a redemption bout on December 21 against Usyk, who boasts an impeccable professional record of 22 straight victories.





