Tyson, who’ll be 58 by the time it comes to stepping back inside the squared circle, has released several training videos in a bid to convince fans he’s healthy enough to compete. The 50-6 former heavyweight champion can still pack a punch, though, and that’s why Fury has questioned why boxing fans aren’t “intrigued” as he declared the fight “fantastic” for the sport.

“I think it’s fantastic for boxing,” Fury told ‘The Stomping Ground’. “You’ve got a legend in Mike Tyson. You’ve got a YouTube boxer [Jake Paul]. He has come into the game and blew it up and he’s got millions of followers and millions of views and millions of eyes. Good, bad or indifferent. Some people love him, some people hate him. So, I think it’s a really good spectacle for boxing. Brings a lot of people to the game.”

Fury added: “Listen, who am I to say, ‘Oh, Mike Tyson shouldn’t be boxing or Jake Paul shouldn’t be boxing, good luck to ’em. They’re both gonna make what I call a s*** ton of money out of it. So, isn’t that what it’s about?