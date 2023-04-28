



Tyson Fury looks set to face Andy Ruiz Jr this summer at Wembley after The Destroyer appeared to leak the final details of their potential July showdown at Wembley Stadium. The Gypsy King was last in action back in December when he successfully stopped long-time rival Derek Chisora in a one-sided trilogy clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

But after extensive negotiations with Oleksandr Usyk failed to bear fruit, Fury is not prepared to sit around and wait any longer as he targets a swift return to the ring. Ruiz Jr, who has a history of upsets after successfully stopping Anthony Joshua for the first time in his professional career in New York in the summer of 2019, is now in Fury’s crosshairs. The slick-handed Mexican heavyweight appears to have leaked that he will be facing Fury on July 22 at Wembley Stadium after sharing a post onto his Instagram story on Thursday. It read: “Tyson Fury vs Andy Ruiz Jr is official! July 22nd,” accompanied by an emoji of the United Kingdom flag.

Last week, reports disclosed that Frank Warren had provisionally reserved Wembley Stadium for July 15 and July 22 for Fury's next contest, although the opponent was still up for debate. It was claimed that Ruiz Jr and Zhilei Zhang were the two names on Fury's hit-list but The Destroyer now looks to have got the nod as Big Bang gears up for a potential rematch with Joe Joyce. Interestingly, it appears we could see Fury make a surprise trip to Australia prior to starting his training camp for the highly-anticipated dust-up with Ruiz. That's because Fury has allegedly promised close friend and sparring partner Joseph Parker that he will fly Down Under to support the Kiwi in his next fight against Faiga "Django" Opelu in Melbourne on May 24.

Parker said: “I spoke to [Fury] last week and he said he is going to make the trip down,” Parker said. “If he locks in a fight that might be different, but he’s said he is going to come down to support me, support the event and meet a lot of his fans in Australia.” Historically, Fury favours a six-week training camp meaning he would be able to attend Parker’s fight in Australia before preparations formally begin for the fight with Ruiz on July 22. Fox Australia are reporting that promotional company No Limit are in talks with Team Fury over bringing the Gypsy King to Melbourne to bring more eyes to the show.

Speaking on Instagram last week, Fury teased an announcement for his next fight by stating an agreement with an unnamed opponent was on the verge of completion. He said: “An imminent fight date, an absolutely monstrous fight. Keep tuned, because the WBC world heavyweight king is back in action, coming very very soon. Peace out.” Should Fury reign supreme this summer, his team are once again expected to re-explore an undisputed fight at the end of the year with Usyk set to defend his unified world titles against Daniel Dubois next. The Gypsy King strongly refutes claims there have already been discussions about staging Fury vs Usyk and Joshua vs Deontay Wilder on the same night in Saudi Arabia.









