



Tyson Fury is sizing up a return to action in London this summer with Andy Ruiz Jr and Zhang Zhilei reportedly among the frontrunners for a shot at the Gypsy King’s WBC heavyweight world title. The British megastar was last out back in December when he successfully stopped Derek Chisora in their one-sided trilogy clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Yet following a small lay-off, Fury is now itching to climb back through the ropes following the collapse of talks with Oleksandr Usyk’s camp over a mouthwatering undisputed clash in Saudi Arabia. The Gypsy King had been eager to put everything on the line before Usyk walked away from negotiations following a series of frustrating holdups that complicated an agreement. However, ESPN are reporting that Frank Warren has now reserved Wembley Stadium in London on July 15 and July 22 for Fury’s next contest which is likely to be against Ruiz Jr or Zhang. Ruiz Jr, who famously upset Anthony Joshua in the summer of 2019 in New York, has long been campaigning for a shot at the Gypsy King as he is also ranked highly with the WBC.

Big Bang busted up the face of The Juggernaut at the CopperBox Arena before referee Howard Foster called a halt to the contest in the sixth round. That said, Zhang could now run it back with Joyce if the rematch clause is triggered. The Juggernaut has to weigh up whether he wants to try and rectify his first career defeat despite his undeniable struggles contending with the monstrous southpaw’s awkward style. Terry Lane, who co-manages Zhang, told ESPN Zhang wants to fight Fury in China if he doesn’t have to rematch Joyce.

“Zhang has already expressed he wants to fight Fury in China,” he said. “We would love to make that happen one day. But the heavyweight division is very much all up in the air right now.” Meanwhile, Usyk looks set to defend his WBA, WBO and IBF titles against Daniel Dubois after the WBO ordered the fight following the collapse of talks with Fury. Fury’s British rival Joshua is also in formal negotiations to fight Wilder in Saudi Arabia in December, as confirmed by all parties.









