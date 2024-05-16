He also expressed excitement at witnessing Tyson’s return: “I got to see the legend of Mike Tyson back in the ring in my era. Jake and his brother have done fantastic too, I know we’ve got a rivalry going on with my brother Tommy, but I’ve got to say it as I see it. Jake and Logan have done fantastic for themselves from being young kids to becoming multi-millionaires.”, reports the Mirror.

“I know they’ve got a lot of haters but I’m not one of them, I’m a fan. I support being people going in and making millions of dollars out of boxing. It only makes it better for young people who don’t get paid, because more people will be interested in their fight. It brings more eyes to the game and it’s better.”