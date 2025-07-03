Fury – who has recently posted footage of himself back in the gym with trainer SugarHill Steward – then followed up that announcement himself, speaking to Boxing News at an IBA Pro Event in Istanbul.

Fury retired from the sport following December’s rematch defeat to Ukrainian Usyk, but Saudi Arabian boxing chief Turki Alalshikh revealed on Wednesday that the 36-year-old had told him of his intention to fight next year.

Tyson Fury has said he wants a rematch with Oleksandr Usyk or an all-British showdown against long-time rival Anthony Joshua as he plots a return to the ring in 2026.

“Who would I rather fight right now? Usyk. I want my revenge in England, that’s all I want,” Fury said.

“I want my fair shout, and I don’t believe I got a fair shout the last two times. I don’t know what I’m going to have to do, because I can’t let it go to a decision.

“That’s the one I want, but if I don’t get that then it will be Joshua, the biggest British fight that will ever happen.

“It would break all records and it would sell out 100,000 at Wembley in an hour and it’s a fight I think can happen, if I decide to come back and the deal was right.”

Usyk will become a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion should he defeat Daniel Dubois, the IBF heavyweight world champion, at Wembley later this month.

Fury appeared to dismiss the prospect of taking on Dubois.

“If I did come back, hypothetically speaking, if I was to return and box Daniel Dubois, he wouldn’t land a glove on me, it would be a one-sided beatdown,” he said.

“But I wish him luck in his fight against Usyk, but styles make fights and his style and my style don’t gel. I would annihilate him.”

Alalshikh signalled a potential Fury return with a social media post on Tuesday which referenced the “rabbit” nickname given by Fury to Usyk in the build-up to their previous fights.

“The ‘Gypsy King’ will be back,” Alalshikh wrote. “I talked with him, and I have his word to have him in Riyadh Season in 2026 … We have a rabbit to hunt.”