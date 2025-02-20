Tyson Fury meets Sir Alex Ferguson as comeback talk begins

Former heavyweight boxing icon Tyson Fury, who shook the world last month when he declared his exit from the boxing ring, seems to be relishing his newfound freedom.

In a social media announcement that took fans by storm, Fury proclaimed: “Hi everybody, I’m going to make this short and sweet. I’d like to announce my retirement from boxing. It’s been a blast, I’ve loved every single minute of it. I’m going to end with this. Dick Turpin wore a mask. God bless everybody, see you on the other side. Get up!”.

The ‘Gypsy King’ has not slowed down since hanging up his gloves; he was spotted bringing joy to his family with a magical outing to Disneyland Paris. Together with his wife Paris and their seven children, they revelled in the amusement park’s delights. Social media posts shared by Paris displayed heartwarming snapshots of the family’s escapades, including a beaming Tyson navigating the park’s wonders with his youngest tot in tow. Embracing the spirit of Disney, Paris’s post was encouragingly captioned: “If you can dream it, you can do it. Walt Disney.” Valentine’s Day witnessed Tyson and Paris indulge in an unpretentious, homely celebration, an unexpected choice given their affluent means. Shunning opulence, the couple enjoyed a quaint meal at a local cafe. Further showcasing his relaxed lifestyle after retirement, the ardent Manchester United supporter gleefully shared a glimpse of his morning, which featured a casual breakfast with none other than the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson. While managing the Red Devils, the renowned Scottish manager secured 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups, and two Champions Leagues. Fury was visibly starstruck by the encounter with such a sporting legend. He shared a photo of the two on Instagram, captioning it: “legends of different games! #BREKFAST.”

This meeting occurred shortly after Top Rank COO Brad Jacobs suggested that Fury might be coaxed out of retirement for a British heavyweight bout against Anthony Joshua. Earlier this year, the pair was rumored to face off before Fury opted to retire from boxing. In an interview with Sky Sports about the potential match, Jacobs stated: “He looks like he’s happy retired and doing it, but he’s done that before. He looks like he’s happy retired and doing it, but he’s done that before. But if not God bless him, he’s earned what he’s got. I believe there is the potential for it. What happens nobody knows. Tyson has done shocking things before, and it wouldn’t surprise me if he did it again.” Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn, meanwhile, has thrown down the gauntlet to Fury, suggesting that if he is to fight Joshua in a blockbuster summer showdown, he would need to make his comeback soon. Speaking to the Daily Mail, Hearn said: “None of us know what Fury will do next, but if we are to see the fight in the summer, he would probably have to come out of retirement in the next three or four weeks. After that, the summer gets difficult for a fight of this size. The future? Hopefully […] I think he will be back, but it’s in his hands”.

