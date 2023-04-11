Tuesday, April 11, 2023
HomeSPORTSBOXINGTyson Fury may get chance to make Anthony Joshua look even worse...
BOXING

Tyson Fury may get chance to make Anthony Joshua look even worse with next fight plan | Boxing | Sport

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Tyson Fury may get chance to make Anthony Joshua look even worse with next fight plan | Boxing | Sport


“Or if you want to wait and do it later in the year, we’re up for that too. Who knows what’s going to happen with Usyk, with [Deontay] Wilder.”

Joshua has also been linked with Wilder and admitted recently: “It will happen and I think it’s been long overdue. It’s a conversation that’s been happening for a long, long time. So for me to sit here and say, ‘It’s going to happen, it’s going to happen’, it will feel like I’m just waffling again.

“And when it does it does. And it will. That’s just me, certifying it. I don’t need to sit here and talk about it and go on and on and on. I’ve been in that realm before where we spoke about it and it didn’t materialise. So, when it materialises it will happen and I’m confident in it.”





Source link

Previous article
Peak Milk apologises to Christians over ‘offensive’ Easter advert
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network