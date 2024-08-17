



Tyson Fury has admitted that he finds boxing “addictive” as he acknowledged that his relationship with the sport has been “toxic” at points during his career. The former world heavyweight champion is preparing to face Oleksandr Usyk in winter as he looks to avenge the first professional loss.

The ‘Gypsy King’ already has established a legacy as one of the standout talents of his generation but saw his reign as WBC title belt holder come to a close after losing to the Ukrainian earlier in the year. That bout presented both fighters with the chance at seizing sporting immortality by becoming the first unified world champion in the division since Lennox Lewis in 2000. The man known as ‘The Cat’ dispatched of Fury via a split points decision in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in a memorable spectacle as the latter rallied from being saved by the bell in the ninth round to stay in the fight. However, the Brit’s resilience was eventually not enough to avoid defeat, with the damage already done as he was left sprawled on the ropes at that point in the contest. Now, the 36-year-old has spoken about his state of mind after undergoing some soul searching in the wake of the loss. He told Queensberry Promotions: “I’ve been in love with boxing for such a long time – from being a little boy and I’m probably at the end of my career in the next few years.

“It’s been a love-hate relationship. It’s been toxic at times. When it’s good, it’s very good, and when it’s bad, it’s very toxic,” he continued, as he revealed the mindset he has had over the course of his career. “So I’m in that relationship and I don’t just abandon things. “I try and make things work and that’s where we are at the minute. We’ve been in this romantic relationship since I can remember, since I was a child, and now I am a fully grown adult with a family of my own. It’s like, ‘Do I abandon it, or do I not?’ I wanted to walk away a lot of times but it always drags me back.” Going further, Fury then outlined the addictive element of the thrill of pitting his wits against his fellow superstars in the ring, saying: “It’s like a massive drug and an addiction. I know it’s an addiction and I’m an addictive person.

“Boxing is an addiction; it’s not my best friend. It abuses me. When I come in this gym, it abuses my body, my mind [and] my soul. But afterwards I feel like it takes me to ecstasy. The rush is unbelievable. It gives me the biggest highs ever, but it also gives me the lowest lows as well. As he looked forward to trying to put things right against Usyk later in the year, he also issued some fighting talk as he previewed what promises to be a compelling re-match battle. He added: “Boxing is more addictive than any drug ever. Ever. You can’t let it go. “[I’m] counting down the days until I can get my redemption on Usyk. December 21 is going to be my time. I’ve done everything in boxing, but I ain’t come back from a loss. And I relish it, the chance to redeem myself GET UP. December 21 is all me – undisputed heavyweight here I come.”





