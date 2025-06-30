



Former heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury is earning a staggering £218,000 a day. The 36-year-old’s private company, which he uses to manage his earnings, boasts assets exceeding £160million. Tyson Fury Limited reported an impressive profit of £79million between September 2023 and last September, according to recently filed accounts. Its net worth has nearly doubled from the previous year’s £82million, according to The Mirror. Fury, who lists his profession as “professional boxer”, is the sole director of the company. The accounts reveal a dividend payment of £100,000 to Fury, which is £50,000 less than what he paid himself the previous year. The business does not report any turnover on Companies House, so it remains unclear how much revenue it generated. The company’s operations are listed as “other letting and operating of own or leased real estate, public relations and communications activities, as well as other sports activities.”

Father-of-seven Fury established his company in 2013, and the twelve-month period covered by the accounts predates his retirement following his December 2024 defeat to Oleksandr Usyk. However, it does include his loss to the towering Ukrainian last June, where he lost his heavyweight title. The two boxers shared a jaw-dropping £150 million for their December bout in Saudi Arabia, which Fury lost on points. While the fighter is not in a hurry to return to the ring, he remains bitter about the result. WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman recently said: “I call him regularly and he said: ‘Oh I’m so happy, retired, I’m here with my wife.’ He didn’t hint whatsoever that he was planning on coming back.

“He told me he was not happy with the decision in the second fight with Usyk. He’s still very bitter about the judges’ scoring and he was very upset but he was retired, that’s what he said.” The Gypsy King, as Fury is affectionately known, resides with his family in a sprawling £1.7m Morecambe mansion. Fury’s taste for the finer things is evident with a collection of luxury motors, including two Rolls-Royces at £384,000 apiece, alongside a flashy red Ferrari Portofino and a high-speed £200,000 Porsche GT3 RS, yet maintains a nod to modesty with a £20,000 Vauxhall Passat and a Mini Cooper.

Adorned with lavish Rolex watches, his wrist game also features a Richard Mille RM 011 Flyback Chronograph valued over £100,000 and a £90,000 Patek Philippe Nautilus Chronograph. Known for flaunting designer gear, from Louis Vuitton to Gianni Versace, Fury doesn’t shy from showing off his swag on Instagram. Married to his teenage love Paris, the pair tied the knot in 2008. Growing up in caravans and leaving school after primary education, Tyson and Paris maintain deep roots in the traveller community, reflecting the boxing icon’s robust pride in his heritage.





