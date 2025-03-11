The ‘Gypsy King’ teased fans with an Instagram video showing him striding through Old Trafford’s tunnel draped in an England flag, captioning it: “Did you miss me?” This sparked a frenzy online as followers speculated about a possible boxing comeback. However, the true purpose was to reveal his new venture.

Tyson Fury, the former heavyweight world champion, has taken a surprising turn in his career by stepping into the role of co-manager for the England football team at Soccer Aid 2025. He will be joining forces with the legendary former Manchester United and England striker, Wayne Rooney.

The charity event for Unicef is set to return to Manchester United’s iconic stadium on Sunday, June 15. As a passionate supporter of the Red Devils, Fury expressed his thrill over the announcement, stating: “ENGLAND MANAGER! Who would ever have thought it! ? I have had some big fights in my career and the prospect of leading my England team to victory this June fills me with just as much excitement as any heavyweight fight,” and added: “Everyone knows that I am a huge Manchester United fan too, so it’s even more special for me that the game is at Old Trafford this year – and I get to manage one of my heroes, Wayne Rooney! How can we lose! ? The work UNICEF does all around the world is so special and so important. I really hope that you can come along and support us this summer.”

The latest developments in the boxing world have dealt another blow to Anthony Joshua. Earlier this year, Fury announced his retirement from boxing after suffering two consecutive losses to Oleksandr Usyk. Many had anticipated a showdown between ‘AJ’ and Fury following the latter’s second defeat to the Ukrainian. However, with Fury now seemingly focused on leading the England team to victory in June, a bout between the two appears increasingly unlikely.

Boxing trainer Andy Lee, who is also Fury’s cousin, revealed that the former world champion has no plans to return to the ring. Speaking to iFL TV, Lee said: “[It’s] just the odd message here and there and he seems very happy. [He said], ‘Andy I’m not f****d.’ That’s what he said. ‘I couldn’t be f****d with it.’ He’s very happy. As bad as it sounds, it depends what the figure is for Tyson. It has to motivate him to come out of retirement. He seems very happy.”