Tyson Fury makes awkward Saudi Arabia mistake as Brit takes fresh dig at Anthony Joshua | Boxing | Sport





Tyson Fury may be in for a shock when he visits Saudi Arabia next. The Gypsy King is expected to box Oleksandr Usyk over in the Middle Eastern nation later this year and claims that he will celebrate victory by getting drunk in the town centre – not realising that drinking alcohol is prohibited there.

Fury made the awkward statement during a press conference in Tenerife in which he was asked about the prospect of facing fierce rivals Usyk and Anthony Joshua. “I’d love it to happen, love it to happen. I’d love to fight Oleksandr Usyk and AJ, but I just don’t think they want to fight me,” he said. “There’s a lot of stuff going on in Saudi Arabia with all these massive amounts of money being talked about and I think that got the better of him [Usyk], the temptation of a hundred million or 75 million down the line rather than doing it now [in the UK].”

“I don’t think anybody’s scared of anybody in a boxing match. The fight’s got to happen; it’s got to happen this year,” Fury continued about Usyk. “I just think it’s an easy job. I’ll hit him; he’ll hit the floor, then I’ll go out and get drunk in the town centre.” But Fury will have to wait until he gets home to have a beer as Saudi law states that drinking alcohol is punishable by public flogging, fines, or lengthy imprisonment, accompanied by deportation in certain cases.

Saudi promotional outfit Skills Challenge Entertainment are reportedly exploring the possibility of staging Joshua vs Deontay Wilder and Fury vs Usyk in December. However, Fury’s promoter George Warren claims the Saudis are yet to make a formal offer for the latter. Fury and Usyk were close to agreeing on a fight for all four major sanctioning body belts at Wembley Stadium in April, but the Ukrainian’s team pulled the plug on negotiations over a disagreement on the purse split for their rematch. Usyk had already conceded to Fury’s demands that he receive a 70 per cent lion’s share of the prize pot for the inaugural encounter but Usyk did so on the understanding that the split would be reversed for their second fight. According to boxing insider Mike Coppinger, Fury refused to give Usyk anything more than a 50-50 split in the event of a defeat which proved to be the fight’ ultimate undoing.









