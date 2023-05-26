Tyson Fury makes Anthony Joshua promise as Wembley mega-fight contract sent to Eddie Hearn | Boxing | Sport





Tyson Fury has revealed his team have sent Anthony Joshua a fight contract for a mega showdown at Wembley Stadium this September. The WBC heavyweight champion has now instructed his team to thrash out a deal with Eddie Hearn and 258 MGT that will finally see the two long-term British rivals collide after years of unsuccessful discussions and negotiations.

Fury posted on Instagram: “A few days ago I sent a draft contract to @anthonyjoshua for a fight in September @wembleystadium its a fight that everyone wants to see including myself. “Come of AJ lets give the world what they want to see. This time i’m not gonna make a million vids & keep putting pressure on. the ball is now on your side.. @frank_warren_official @eddiehearn @btsportboxing @daznboxing @toprank @espn @skysports” The Gypsy King was previously accused by Joshua’s team of scuppering discussions after posting numerous video clips on social media in which he set a deadline for Joshua and Hearn to sign the contract. Hearn argued that the agreement would be reached in time but Fury eventually lost patience and instead decided to pursue alternative avenues.

Yet he is now getting cold feet after five months out of the ring and with Joshua yet to find his next opponent following his points victory over Jermaine Franklin in April, the two fighters are now back on each other’s radar. Joshua has also been in talks over a December showdown with Deontay Wilder, in which Fury had been tipped to face Oleksandr Usyk on the same night for the undisputed heavyweight world championship. But AJ is keen to get back out in action before then and Fury has now presented him with an offer that he cannot realistic refuse should he wish to be taken seriously in boxing’s blue-ribbon division. Fury has now tasked George Warren with continuing dialogue with Matchroom Boxing and AJ’s team in hope of striking an agreement.

The two fighters had previously agreed terms but there were a few minor details that had remained unresolved at the time of collapse. The Gypsy King has been in Australia this week to watch close friend Joseph Parker on his return to action in Melbourne. The unbeaten Brit then flew to Brisbane to hold discussions with several other Australian fighters including IBF cruiserweight world champion Jai Opetaia and Demsey McKean. But now it appears he intends to return to the ring on home soil as he eyes another memorable night at Wembley, where he previously defeated Dillian Whyte by stoppage in April 2022.









Source link